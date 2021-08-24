Shimla: After a gap of almost two years due to Covid -19, two successful kidney transplant was done under the guidance of experts from AIIMS, New Delhi at Indira Gandhi Medical College Shimla.

The team of doctors after succesful operation that lasted for seven hours, gave new lease of life to 28-year-old from Bharmour, Chamba district and a 32-year-old from Karsog district Mandi on Monday.

Their family members had donated kidney in both the cases.

The team of doctors was headed byAIIMS surgeon Dr. V K Bansal.

IGMC earlier conducted three successful kidney transplant since it was started in August 2019, under the supervision of surgeons from AIIMS. However due to Covid-19 it had to be stopped.

The state government had made a provision of Rs 4 crore to start the transplant facility in IGMC, so that the patients do not have to go outside the state in absence of the facility.

IGMC, Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. Janak Raj said, “Two kidney transplant operations were conducted on Monday by the team of doctors from AIIMS. The patients have been kept under supervision of the doctors.”

If the Covid-19 situation improves the kidney transplant operations will be conducted on regular basis.