National Education Policy will achieve inclusion and excellence

New Delhi: The National Education Policy aims to reorient the education system towards meeting the needs of the 21st century by achieving the twin objectives of inclusion and excellence. It sets the vision of developing an equitable and vibrant knowledge society by providing quality education to all, said the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind in the inaugural address of Visitors’ Conference on ‘Implementation of National Education Policy 2020 in Higher Education’ today.

Appreciating the efforts of the Education Ministry and Dr. Kasturirangan and his team, the President mentioned that the Policy has been prepared after extensive consultation with 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, more than 12,500 local bodies and about 675 districts generating more than two lakh suggestions thereby reflecting a ground-level understanding.

Encouraging institutions of higher education, President Kovind observed that institutes have greater responsibility of making India a global knowledge superpower. The President emphasized that fundamental principles of the Policy include creativity and critical thinking in order to encourage logical decision-making and innovation.

President Kovind, describing the novel features of NEP, said that it would also introduce the system of Academic Bank of Credits. It would digitally store the academic credits earned from various Higher Education Institutions so that degrees can be awarded, taking into account the credits earned by students. This would allow students the freedom to take courses as per their vocational, professional or intellectual requirements in addition to giving flexibility of suitable exit and re-entry points. The need for strict monitoring of B.Ed., vocational and distance-learning courses is also being taken care of in this policy, he added.

The Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank expressed hope that the NEP 2020 would be able to decentralize and strengthen our education system. Emphasizing on NEP, Union Education Minister observed that all hurdles in the process of implementation of NEP should be overcome and dialogue should be established with all stakeholders.