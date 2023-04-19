The Kullu Manali region has seen a crackdown on illegal opium cultivation and charas smuggling, with the police registering two cases and destroying over 47,000 opium plants. Cases have been filed against the accused under the Narcotics Act as the authorities take action against the illegal drug trade.

A police team has destroyed 5,000 opium plants found in a 4 Biswa field in the Pechkna area. The investigation has named Mir Singh, a resident of Pechkna, and further investigation is underway. In another case, a whopping 42,403 opium plants were destroyed in Veethu Kanda, which were being cultivated in 4 bighas of land. The police have filed a case against an unknown person in this regard.

The authorities in the region are taking strong measures to combat illegal drug cultivation and smuggling. The illegal drug trade, including opium and charas, has been a persistent challenge in the Kullu Manali region, with smugglers taking advantage of the hilly terrain for their illegal activities. The police have been actively pursuing cases of drug cultivation and seizures to disrupt the operations of drug smugglers and ensure that the region remains free from the menace of illegal drugs.

The destruction of opium plants is part of the ongoing efforts by the police to curb the illegal drug trade in the region. The Narcotics Act is being invoked to bring the culprits to justice and send a strong message that illegal drug cultivation and smuggling will not be tolerated. The police are working diligently to identify and apprehend those involved in these illegal activities, and the crackdown on illegal drug trade is expected to continue in the Kullu Manali region. The authorities are determined to make the region drug-free and protect the well-being of the local community and visitors alike.

As the investigation progresses, the police are urging the public to come forward with any information about illegal drug cultivation or smuggling activities in the region. The cooperation of the community is crucial in the fight against illegal drugs, and the police are committed to taking swift and decisive action against those involved in such criminal activities.