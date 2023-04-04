Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has started the admission process for the MBA course for the academic session 2023-25 in its University Business School and Dharamshala Regional Center. Eligible candidates can apply online on the university’s admission portal, which will remain open until May 10th.

The HPU Management Aptitude Test (HPU MAT) 2023 will be held on May 24th in various centers across Himachal Pradesh as well as in Chandigarh for students from outside states.

To be eligible for HPU MAT 2023, candidates must have a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the general category or 45 per cent marks in reserved SC, ST, EWS categories from a recognized university. The application fee for general category students is Rs. 1000, while reserved category students will have to pay Rs. 500 along with the online application. Students appearing for the final year of their graduation examination are also eligible to apply for HPU MAT 2023.

How to prepare for HPU Mat 2023?

The admission process for the HPU Mat 2023 program involves a competitive examination consisting of application ratings, Management Aptitude Test (HPU-MAT), group discussion, and a personal interview. The HPU-MAT is an objective type exam with multiple-choice questions divided into four sections, namely General Knowledge, English Language Skills, Reasoning and Numerical Skills, and Business Environment Awareness.

The General Knowledge section covers topics such as government, constitution, laws, politics, achievements, famous people, organizations, history, geography, states, sports, cinema, awards and recognitions, and world countries, leaders, organizations, and summits.

The English Language Skills section assesses candidates’ grammar, reading, and comprehension abilities. Candidates will be tested on filling in the blanks, synonyms, antonyms, vocabulary, sentence correction, idioms and phrases, and reading passages to answer multiple-choice questions.

The Reasoning and Numerical Skills section includes questions on assertion and reasons, cause and effect, critical reasoning, analytical and logical reasoning, coding and decoding, family tree, statements and conclusions, and numerical skills such as algebra, mean and properties, LCM, HFF, statistics, number systems, percentages, profit and loss, interests, time-distance, time-work, data interpretation, mensuration, direction, calendar, series, graphs, charts, tables, and symbol-based problems.

The Business Environment Awareness section covers topics such as world and Indian economy, industry, banking, trade, famous business tycoons and industrialists, corporate associations BSE & NSE, logos and tag lines of different companies, the latest who’s who, latest government policies affecting the industry, abbreviations of business houses, latest tie-ups of national and international companies and business achievements, business, and economic current affairs, and fundamentals of economics, commerce, and trade.

The candidates’ performance in the HPU-MAT will determine if they are eligible for group discussion and personal interviews. Typically, three candidates are shortlisted for each seat for the group discussion and personal interview round. The final selection will be based on the performance in the HPU-MAT, group discussion, personal interview, and application rating. The candidates for Non-Subsidized seats compete among themselves, as is the case with the Subsidized seats.