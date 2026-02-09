HIMUDA Board backs land pooling, buy-back policies along with township approvals

Shimla: The Board of Directors of the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) on Monday approved the proposed Him-Chandigarh Township at Sheetalpur in Baddi, along with several major housing, commercial and policy initiatives aimed at strengthening planned urban development across the state.

The Him-Chandigarh Township, planned near the Baddi industrial belt, is being projected as a strategically located urban centre close to the Chandigarh region. The township is expected to cater to the growing housing demand generated by industrial expansion in the Baddi-Nalagarh area and increasing migration towards the region for employment. HIMUDA plans to develop the township in a phased manner with residential, commercial and civic infrastructure, ensuring planned growth and regulated urbanisation.

The Board also granted approval to initiate preliminary activities for a new township at Morni Hills in Pachhad and another planned development township at Lunj near the Kangra Airport. An initial allocation of Rs 5 crore has been made for these projects.

Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani said the state government is committed to providing affordable housing and promoting planned township development. He said the government is launching ambitious urban projects to meet the rising demand for quality housing while ensuring public convenience through structured urban growth.

Highlighting progress near the state capital, the Minister said that in the first phase of the Jathia Devi project near Shimla, HIMUDA will develop 919 residential units on 21 bighas of land with an estimated investment of Rs 1,327 crore. The project aims to reduce pressure on Shimla city by shifting residential growth to peripheral areas and generating economic activity in nearby regions.

The Board also took a policy decision to reserve a special quota of residential plots and flats for Olympic and Asian Games medalists, Gallantry Award winners and recipients of Children’s Bravery Awards.

Several commercial and infrastructure projects were also approved. In the Ghumarwin area of Bilaspur district, a commercial complex comprising 17 shops, two halls and an Executive Engineer’s office will be constructed at a cost of Rs 7.69 crore. In Shree Jwala Ji Shakti Vihar Colony of Kangra district, the Board sanctioned the development of 130 residential plots and commercial spaces across 125 kanals of land, with an estimated cost of Rs 18.61 crore.

To encourage timely payments, the Board approved a five per cent discount for allottees who make a lump-sum payment within 45 days of receiving their allotment letter.

The Board approved the development of new colonies under a Land Pooling Policy with the consent of landowners. It also cleared a Buy-Back Policy and a Redevelopment Policy to streamline maintenance and redevelopment of government housing and assets.