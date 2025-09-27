Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has undergone a significant restructuring, with the state government abolishing 327 vacant posts and introducing a new Advisor position to replace the Chief Engineer role. The decision, finalised during a recent HIMUDA Board of Directors meeting, has stirred controversy among employees, who have expressed strong opposition to the sweeping changes.

The abolished posts, part of HIMUDA’s original 633 sanctioned positions for employees and officers, had remained unfilled for years. Of these, 352 posts were occupied, leaving the now-scrapped 327 vacant. The eliminated roles include 71 peon (beldar) positions, 45 senior assistants, 44 additional peons, 42 work inspectors, 24 clerks, 10 junior draftsmen, 9 steno-typists, 8 watchmen, 8 surveyors, 7 each of divisional accountants, plumbers, and teammates, 6 pump operators, 5 electricians, 4 superintendent grade-2 positions, and 3 each of drivers and carpenters.

In a parallel move, HIMUDA has replaced its two Chief Engineer positions with a single Advisor role, with an engineer already appointed to the post. Additionally, the authority has dissolved its Nahan division in Sirmaur district, establishing a new division in Ghumarwin, the constituency of HIMUDA and Town and Country Planning (TCP) Minister Rajesh Dharmani.

The restructuring has sparked widespread discontent among HIMUDA employees, who view the elimination of such a large number of posts as a threat to job security and operational stability. Many have threatened to challenge the decision in the High Court, arguing that it was made without adequate consultation or justification.

Defending the move, Minister Rajesh Dharmani stated, “These posts were inactive and had been vacant for several years. This decision streamlines HIMUDA’s operations and focuses resources on active roles.” He also took a swipe at the opposition, noting that the previous BJP-led government failed to fill these vacancies during its tenure. “If the BJP is so concerned now, why didn’t they address this issue when they were in power?” he remarked.

HIMUDA, tasked with developing residential colonies across Himachal Pradesh, plays a vital role in promoting real estate by acquiring land and selling flats. Amid the restructuring, the authority announced plans to develop a new satellite township in Jathia Devi, where land acquisition has been completed, and formalities are being finalised.