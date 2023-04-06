Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that one health institution in each Assembly Constituency of the State will be developed as ‘Adarsh Swasthaya Sansthan.’ This initiative aims to provide advanced medical facilities, including 134 types of laboratory tests, the latest diagnostic facilities, and specialist medical staff. The facilities will include State of the Art MRI, CT scan, Ultrasound, and digital X-ray facilities.

The Adarsh Swasthaya Sansthan is expected to reduce the dependence of local residents on district hospitals and provide world-class medical facilities to patients within the State. The initiative will also help save time and money for people, enabling better healthcare at their doorstep. The Health Department will strengthen the health infrastructure and diagnostic facilities in the health institutions of the State.

The Chief Minister also announced that a robotic surgery facility will be started on a pilot basis in IGMC Shimla and Medical College Tanda within the next six months. Doctors and other staff will receive training to perform robotic surgery, and the Health Secretary will submit a detailed report within 15 days, detailing the requisite number of doctors and staff needed for this purpose.

The government will open a Centre of Excellence for Cancer Care in Dr. Radhakrishanan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, for which a provision of Rs. 400 crore has been made. This center will be equipped with modern health machinery and equipment to provide better health facilities. The government will also equip all the medical colleges in the State with modern health machinery and equipment.

The Chief Minister’s announcement comes as the government prioritizes the health sector, aiming to provide world-class medical facilities and advanced healthcare to the people of the State. These measures will improve access to healthcare and provide better medical facilities to those in need.