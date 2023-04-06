Shimla: In a landmark move, the Himachal Pradesh government has passed the Himachal Pradesh Sukh Ashraya (Care and Protection and Self-Reliance of Children) Bill, 2023. This bill aims to provide state-mandated benefits to orphans, semi-orphans, and specially-abled children in need, who will be given the status of ‘Children of the State.’

This bill will provide appropriate care, protection, development, and self-reliance to these children and ensure that they live their lives with full honour and dignity. The provisions of the bill include clothing and festival allowances for children residing in childcare and aftercare institutions, intra or intra-state annual exposure visits, and recurring deposit accounts for each child with contributions from the State government up to the age of 27 years.

The bill also provides for higher education, vocational training, skill development, and coaching to facilitate the reintegration of these children into the mainstream of society. During the period of higher education or training, a stipend will be provided for meeting out their personal expenses.

The children wishing to establish their own start-ups after attaining the age of 18 years will be provided financial assistance, and the bill also provides for allotting three Biswas of government land and a grant for the construction of houses to landless orphans.

This bill is a significant step towards ensuring the welfare of every section of society and is a testament to the government’s commitment to providing a better future for its citizens. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Himachal Pradesh Sukh-Ashraya Bill, 2023 has been introduced in the current Vidhan Sabha session of H.P. Vidhan Sabha which will ensure that about 6000 orphans in the State live their life with full honour and dignity.

The passage of this bill is a heartening development that will have a positive impact on the lives of countless children in need, providing them with the care, protection, and support they need to thrive.