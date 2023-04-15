Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken to Twitter to warn that legal action will be taken against officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for perjury and presenting false evidence in court.

We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2023

Kejriwal also hold a press conference and claimed that AAP leaders are being unfairly implicated by the investigation agency, insisting that there is no liquor scam.

The liquor policy was also implemented in Punjab, highlighting that it had resulted in a 50 percent increase in revenue, Kejriwal claimed and also stated that he is willing to appear before the CBI and will comply with any arrest warrants issued by the BJP.

The statement comes after the CBI summoned Kejriwal to appear before them on April 16 in connection with a case involving former Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia. The CBI alleges that the AAP’s election campaign in the Goa Assembly polls was financed using money obtained from changes made to the excise policy for the benefit of certain liquor dealers and the South lobby.

Sources in the CBI claim that Kejriwal was aware of the policy formulation process and the influence of the South lobby. They further state that the decision on Kejriwal’s involvement in the case will be made when filing charges after examining several factors.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has accused the CBI of plotting to arrest Kejriwal, claiming that the summons were part of a conspiracy.