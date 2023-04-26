Solan: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla of Himachal Pradesh delivered a speech urging young people to steer clear of drugs in order to maintain the sanctity of Devbhoomi Himachal. His remarks were made during an event at the Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni, Solan district, where he also inaugurated the university’s newly-built entrance, designed in the Pahari style and costing Rs. 75 lakh. Additionally, the Governor launched the university’s inter-college sports competition and spoke about the role the institution has played in the development of horticulture and allied sectors.

In his address, Governor Shukla highlighted the significance of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar, the first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, in the state’s development. He commended the university for its achievements in education, research, and extension services, noting that it had contributed significantly to the recognition of Himachal Pradesh as an Apple state. The Governor also praised the university’s recent accolades, including its ranking as the 11th most promising educational institution by the Ministry of Human Resource Development and its recognition as the International Green University Award-2022 winner.

Governor Shukla encouraged the university to provide low-cost technology to farmers through research, innovation, and technology. He also emphasized the importance of natural farming and instructed scientists to motivate horticulturists to adopt it. The Governor expressed his delight over the standardization of some crops’ production methods under natural farming and instructed the university to prepare models for other crops. He also stressed the need for intensive research and called for greater use of information technology to speed up and improve work quality.

During the event, the Governor launched the university’s new dynamic website and released six different publications. Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, welcomed the Governor and detailed the university’s various activities and achievements. He highlighted the university’s partnership with society and noted that 300 students were enrolled in 17 different streams across the institution and its affiliated colleges.