Shimla: The World Bank has approved financial assistance of Rs 1,168 crore for the Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Service project.

The negotiations concluded on Monday and now the project will provide 24×7 water supply and effective sewerage services in the next few years in the city.

The project will be completed by 2026.

The State Cabinet had approved the negotiation package on 24 August 2021.

The main components of the Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Project include Augmentation of Shimla Water Supply from River Sutlej with an additional 67 MLD to meet the water demand up to the year 2050, bulk water supply to Shimla Peri-Urban areas to meet the water demand of Special Area Development Authority/ (SADA)- Kufri, Shoghi, Ghanahatti and additional planning areas up to 2050, round the clock water supply to all domestic and commercial consumers within Shimla Municipal Corporation area and improved sewerage services within Shimla Municipal Corporation area.

The project envisages lifting water from Sutlej near village Shakrodi, involving lifting to a height of 1.6 km and pipe laying of 22 km to augment 67 MLD water at Sanjauli.

The project also seeks to replace the distribution pipe network across MC Shimla to upgrade it to 24×7 water supply system. Additionally, the sewerage network in areas of Mehli-Panthaghati, Tutu and Mashobra will be provided. The project will be completed by 2026.