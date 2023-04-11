With the tourist season just around the corner, the Ladakh administration is taking several measures to ensure the safety and comfort of tourists visiting the region. The health department has announced the establishment of oxygen parlours at various locations to provide immediate relief in case of high-altitude medical emergencies.

Additionally, an immediate emergency assistance committee (IEAC) has been constituted to assess and monitor all kinds of crisis situations and provide expert guidance and contingency plans. The police have also developed a mobile application that provides tourists with a comprehensive platform to access information about destinations, maps, eco buses, and the 24×7 police helpline number in the event of an emergency.

Furthermore, the Ladakh tourist police is maintaining continuous communication with travel agencies, the hospitality sector, and airlines to assist tourists with any information they may require. These measures aim to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for tourists visiting the region, especially during the peak tourist season in the months of May, June, and July.