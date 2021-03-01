Shimla: Aiming to provide the facility to the industrial units of Paonta and Kalaamb region of Sirmour district, the Railway has shown interest to conduct a fresh survey of Jagadhari-Paonta Sahib new railway line.

The railway is expecting to generate revenue from freight from industrial area Paonta. This was decided in a meeting held here today between the Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur demanded to expedite work on Bhanupalli-Beri and Chandigarh railway lines.

Meanwhile, he thanked the Union Minister for allocating Rs. 405 crore for Bhanupalli-Beri railway line and Rs. 200 crore for Chandigarh-Baddi Railway line. He said that the Chandigarh-Baddi railway line would go a long way in giving boost to industrial activities as the industrialists would be able to easily transport raw material as well as manufactured products in various destinations.

