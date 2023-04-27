NGT cites environmental concerns and glacier damage to deny a request for more vehicles

Decision seen as victory for conservationists and protection of Rohtang Pass ecosystem

In a significant decision, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has rejected the plea of the Him Aanchal Taxi Union to increase the number of vehicles plying on the Manali-Rohtang route from 1,000 to 5,000 per day. The union had sought permission to modify the orders passed by the tribunal in 2017, claiming that more parking space was now available at Gulaba, Marhi, and Rohtang Pass, and there had been a surge in tourism activities.

However, the NGT refused to increase the number of vehicles citing environmental concerns, glacier damage, and climate change. It observed that better air quality cannot be a ground for increasing vehicular traffic. The availability of parking space was also not enough to alter the situation for which orders to reduce vehicular movement were passed.

The NGT’s decision is being seen as a victory for conservationists and the protection of the Rohtang Pass ecosystem. The High Court had first taken note of the issue in 2010 when it received a letter alleging that daily 4,000-5,000 vehicles were causing significant environmental damage on the Manali-Rohtang route. The matter was then referred to the NGT, which allowed the movement of one thousand vehicles in 2014.

The NGT’s decision is expected to provide much-needed relief to the fragile ecology of the Rohtang Pass region, which has been under immense pressure due to unregulated tourism and transportation activities. It underscores the NGT’s commitment to preserving the environment and protecting vulnerable ecosystems from the adverse effects of human activities.