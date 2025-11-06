Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken strong exception to the prolonged delay and poor condition of the Parwanoo–Solan–Kaithlighat–Shimla four-laning project, warning the authority to complete the pending work within 10 days or face continued restrictions on toll collection at the Sanwara Toll Plaza.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj passed the directions while hearing Court on its Own Motion vs. NHAI & Ors., clubbed with CWPIL No. 45 of 2025 (Uttansh Monga vs. State of H.P. & Ors.). Advocate Ganesh Barowalia appeared for the petitioner and assisted the Court in assessing the current road conditions and compliance with its earlier orders.

The Bench noted that despite NHAI’s claim of “substantial completion,” the four-laning project was delayed by more than six years. It was observed that several stretches—especially near Kandaghat, Datyar, and Chakki—remain in poor condition, causing serious inconvenience and safety concerns for commuters.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the pace of work, the Court directed both the State Government and NHAI to complete all pending rectification and slope protection works within 10 days. It made it clear that the toll collection at Sanwara Toll Plaza will remain suspended until satisfactory progress is achieved.

The Court further emphasised that maintaining roadside drains and promptly removing debris from hill slopes were crucial to preventing erosion and further road damage, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

Appreciating the proactive role of Advocate Ganesh Barowalia, who assisted the Bench as Amicus Curiae, the Court acknowledged his valuable inputs in bringing transparency and accountability to the execution and upkeep of national highway projects across Himachal Pradesh.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on November 11, 2025, when NHAI and the State Government are expected to submit a detailed compliance report on the progress of the project.