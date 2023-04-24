Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has announced the roll-out of the e-Office system from 1st July 2023, as part of the Digital India Programme, aimed at achieving a Simplified, Responsive, Effective, Accountable, and Transparent working environment in government offices. The move is expected to bring transparency and efficiency to the functioning of various government departments.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Information and Technology Department has been directed to complete all necessary formalities for the successful implementation of the e-Office system in a time-bound manner. The Chief Minister emphasized that promoting transparency in government functioning is a top priority, and the e-Office system is a significant step towards achieving this objective.

Currently, the e-Office system is operational in 24 Directorates, four Deputy Commissioner Offices, one Superintendent of Police Office, and three field offices. Additionally, seven branches in H.P. Secretariat, nine Directorates, two Deputy Commissioner Offices, four Superintendent of Police Offices, and ten field offices are using e-Office partially. However, the State Government intends to introduce the e-Office system in all 109 branches of H.P. Secretariat, all 70 Directorates, all 12 Deputy Commissioner Offices, all Superintendent of Police Offices, and other field offices.

The e-Office system is expected to facilitate efficient record-keeping and communication, leading to faster and more effective decision-making processes. It will also help in reducing paper usage and making government offices more eco-friendly. The move is being considered a significant improvement in promoting efficiency, productivity, and cost-effectiveness in government operations.

To ensure a smooth transition, the Information Technology Department is following a two-pronged strategy. On one hand, employees of the H.P. Secretariat and Directorates are being trained in the usage of the e-Office system, and on the other hand, the department is providing adequate manpower to assist in training the staff. The training of all H.P. Secretariat staff was completed in March this year, and training at the Directorate level began on 10th April 2023.

It is worth mentioning that the H.P. Legislative Assembly had become India’s first-ever high-tech Paperless Assembly about nine years ago by implementing the e-Vidhan system, automating various processes involved in the functioning of the House, including its Secretariat and managing Constituencies by Members.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized that the government system must keep pace with technological advancements. The State Government’s vision is to create a digitally advanced State with secure, accessible, digital infrastructure for effective governance. Plans are underway to incorporate technology in various sectors to facilitate the people of the State, and the Information Technology Department is expected to take the lead in creating the digital infrastructure. The State Government has assured its full support to the IT Department in this direction.