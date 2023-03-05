The apple fruit has a long and rich history, dating back thousands of years. The exact origins of the apple are uncertain, but it is believed to have originated in Central Asia, where wild apple trees still grow today.

The apple was a popular fruit in ancient civilizations, including those in Greece, Rome, and Egypt. It was considered a symbol of love, fertility and abundance, and was often used in religious ceremonies and mythology.

In the Middle Ages, the apple became a staple food in Europe and was used to make cider and apple brandy. The fruit was also commonly used in medicine, as it was believed to have a range of health benefits.

In the 17th century, the apple was brought to North America by European settlers. The first apple orchard in the United States was planted in 1625 near Boston, Massachusetts. Over time, many new apple varieties were developed in the United States, including the Granny Smith, Golden Delicious, and Red Delicious.

Today, the apple is one of the most popular fruits in the world and is grown in many countries around the globe. It is used in a wide range of culinary dishes, including pies, cakes, and sauces, and is also a popular snack food.

In Himachal, apples also have a long and fascinating history. The first apple trees were introduced to the region in the early 19th century by British colonizers who saw the potential for apple cultivation in the hilly terrain and temperate climate of the region. The first apple orchard in Himachal Pradesh was established in 1870 in the Kullu area and in the early years of the 20th century it was introduced in the Kotgarh region of Shimla. Over the years, apple cultivation became an important part of the local economy in Himachal Pradesh.

Farmers in the Shimla region began to specialize in apple cultivation, and by the early 20th century, Himachal Pradesh had become a major apple-growing region in India. In the 1920s, the state government established a horticulture department to promote the cultivation of high-quality apples, and apple research stations were set up to help develop new apple varieties.

Today, Himachal Pradesh is one of the largest apple-producing regions in India. The state is known for its delicious, high-quality apples, which are exported to other parts of India and to countries around the world. The apple industry is a major source of income for the people of Himachal Pradesh, and apple cultivation has become an integral part of the state’s culture and identity. The state celebrates an annual Apple Festival to showcase its rich apple heritage and promote tourism in the region.

The state of Himachal has a few popular apple varieties that include Red Delicious, Golden Delicious and lately Gala, Granny Smith and a few more are becoming popular among the apple growers. However, there is a long list of apple varieties grown in many parts of the world.

Varieties of apples

Red Delicious: A classic red-skinned apple with a sweet, juicy flavour.

Granny Smith: A green-skinned apple that is tart and crunchy, often used in baking.

Gala: A smaller, sweeter apple with yellow-red skin.

Honeycrisp: A crisp, juicy apple with a sweet flavour and red-yellow skin.

Fuji: A large, juicy apple with yellow-green skin and a sweet flavour.

Pink Lady: A crunchy, tangy apple with pink-red skin.

Braeburn: A crisp, tart apple with red-green skin.

Golden Delicious: A yellow-green apple with a sweet, mellow flavour.

Jonagold: A hybrid of Jonathan and Golden Delicious apples, with a sweet-tart flavour and yellow-red skin.

Rome: A firm, slightly tart apple with a red-green skin, often used in cooking.

Cripps Pink (Pink Lady): A firm, sweet-tart apple with pink-red skin.

Ambrosia: A small, sweet apple with yellow-green skin and pink-red stripes.

Cameo: A crisp, juicy apple with red-yellow skin and a sweet-tart flavour.

Cortland: A tart, juicy apple with a red-green skin that is great for baking and salads.

Empire: A firm, juicy apple with red-green skin and a sweet-tart flavour.

Gravenstein: A tart, juicy apple with a green-yellow skin that is great for cooking and cider.

Jazz: A crunchy, sweet-tart apple with yellow-green skin.

McIntosh: A juicy, tart apple with a red-green skin that is great for snacking and applesauce.

Opal: A sweet, crunchy apple with yellow-green skin.

Winesap: A firm, tart apple with a red-green skin that is great for baking and cider.

Is there any Black apple variety?

Varieties of Black Colour apples are also being circulated on social media, but as per the information, there is no naturally occurring black apple variety. Usually, apple fruit come in a range of colours including red, green, yellow, and pink, but not black. Some apple varieties, such as the Arkansas Black and Black Oxford, have dark purplish-red or dark maroon skin that may appear almost black, but they are not truly black.

The Arkansas Black, for example, has a deep purplish-black skin that can look almost black when matured on the tree, but it is still considered a dark red apple.