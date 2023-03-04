Shimla: The State Taxes and Excise Department has framed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to prevent tax fraudsters from entering the GST system at the registration stage itself.

Excise Commissioner Yunus acknowledged that the department has received applications declaring fake details.

“The Excise department has come out with SOPs to be adhered to by the tax officers while granting registrations to prevent tax fraudsters from entering into the GST system which mandates physical verification within 30 days of the date of registration, proper evaluation of attached reference documents such as electricity bills, rent agreements, purchase deeds,” Yunus said in a statement.

Excise Commissioner further added that apart from careful evaluation by tax officers of the basic details filled in by the applicant with an AADHAR card or any other reference identity in case of the application where a person is not a resident of the State. There will be no deemed approval as the processing of the registration application will be dealt with in a prescribed timeline, added Yunus.

All the zonal and districts in charge have been directed to ensure effective implementation through periodic review to ensure double security, said the Commissioner, adding that it will be the responsibility of the district and Zonal in charge not to let their circle stay unattended.