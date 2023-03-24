Shimla: Ambitious 14.13-kilometre Shimla Ropeway Project to connect 15 stations in Shimla town. The Rs. 1546.40 crore project aimed at decongesting the traffic in the city.

Shimla Ropeway Project will be the second of its kind in the world and the first in India. The Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC) has made substantial progress in the preparation for the DPR of this project which is expected to be completed by 30th June 2023.

The drone surveys have been completed and traffic surveys were likely to be completed by mid-April 2023. Apart from these the Geo-tech investigations and ESIA studies were in process.

The state Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri hold a detailed meeting with a delegation of New Development Bank (NDB) led by Dr D.J. Pandian, Director General and Head, Indian Regional Office Ahmedabad and discussed the execution of Shimla Innovative Urban Transport Ropeway Project.

The Chief Minister and the deputy Chief minister assured full cooperation and support for the execution of the ropeway project and requested the Bank to expedite the sanctioning of multilateral funding for this project by the end of November 2023.