Shimla: After the announcement of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh for the complete rollout of the e-Office from 1st July 2023 in the Himachal Secretariat, the Department of Information and Technology (IT) in coordination with the secretariat administration carried out refresher training on the e-office of all the officers and officials viz: deputy secretaries, section officers, superintendents, dealing assistants etc. The training was spread over seven sessions starting from 17th March which concluded on 25th March 2023.

Over 700 officers and officials were imparted the refresher training courses and the left-out employees shall also be covered soon. Dr Abhishek Jain, Secretary (IT) and Secretary to Chief Minister extolled the virtues of the e-Office platform to the officers present in the training and motivated them to shift to e-Office.

Dr Jain explained that e-Office will also promote ease of access and will ensure complete maintenance and security of digitized records and directed the officers to start working on e-Office without delay.

Mukesh Repaswal, Director IT informed that for the rollout of the e-Office in the HP Secretariat, the SAD shall act as the Nodal Department and DIT will be providing the technical and handholding support. Further, the Administrative Reforms Department has also started working on amending the Office Manual to make provision for use of e-Office in dealing with letters and files.