The Indian Army has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment under the Agniveer Scheme in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts. Interested youth can apply online till April 1.

The registration process for candidates from the three districts began on February 13. Officials said all eligible candidates must register through the official website — www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.

Detailed eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limits and other conditions have been made available on the Join Indian Army website. Authorities have advised candidates to carefully read all instructions before filling out the online form to avoid rejection at a later stage.

Officials said candidates are allowed to register for two eligible categories as per their qualifications. To help applicants understand the revised recruitment process, video links explaining the registration procedure and online examination process have also been uploaded on the website.

The online examination will be conducted for multiple categories, including Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Clerk/Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman, Agniveer Technical and Agniveer Women Military Police. The examination will be held at designated centres, and detailed information regarding exam venues and schedules will be made available to registered candidates on the official portal.

Candidates willing to participate in the Army recruitment rally have been advised to check eligibility conditions thoroughly on the Join Indian Army website before registering. Officials emphasised that incomplete or incorrect applications may lead to disqualification during scrutiny.