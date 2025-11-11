CM Sukhu reviews Army projects, notes rise in border tourism

Shimla — The Indian Army plans to establish wind turbine projects at 20 strategic locations in Himachal Pradesh’s border areas to enhance energy self-sufficiency. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewed the initiative and other ongoing Army projects during a meeting with senior officers of the Central Command on Tuesday.

Officials informed that a detailed project report (DPR) for the wind turbine installations has already been prepared. The project is expected to generate between 68,000 and 80,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy annually — enough to electrify 120 to 160 households in the remote and high-altitude regions near the border.

The Chief Minister assured the Army of the state government’s full cooperation in facilitating the timely execution of these projects. He said such initiatives will not only improve energy access in difficult terrains but also contribute to sustainable infrastructure development in the state’s border zones.

Reviewing the ongoing border tourism initiative, jointly launched by the Himachal Pradesh Government and the Indian Army, Sukhu expressed satisfaction over its positive outcomes. Tourist arrivals in the border areas have witnessed a significant jump — from about 21,000 visitors in 2024 to over 70,000 in 2025, marking a three-and-a-half-fold increase.

The Chief Minister said the initiative has opened new avenues for local employment and boosted rural economies in border districts, while also fostering greater civilian-military cooperation.

He appreciated the Army’s efforts toward renewable energy and sustainable tourism, noting that such projects align with the state’s vision of promoting green and self-reliant development in remote regions.