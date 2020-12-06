Shimla: Constantly on their toes, while discharging their duties, as many as 175 cops have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Shimla district till date.

File Photo

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveer Thakur, out of the total 562 Covid-19 tests police personnel, Himachal Home Guards (HHGs) and helping staff of the Shimla district police department conducted so far, as many as 175 police personnel, 19 HHG and 9 Class IV employees have tested positive for the disease.

In the last 24 hours three tested positive while 6 have recovered, he informed.

While 104 have recovered, including 89 police personnel, 12 HHG’s and 3 Class IV employees, he added.

There are 98 active cases as of now, out of which 86 are police personnel, 7 HHG and 5 Class IV employees, said Thakur.

“All the Station House Officers (SHOs) and office staff have been directed to check blood oxygen level and body temperature of all the staff. All symptomatic and high risk (primary contacts) are being tested on priority,” he said.

Adequate sanitizers, masks and face shields have been provided to police personnel, Thakur added.