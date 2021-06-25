Shimla: The Chief of the Army Staff, General M.M Naravane visited the Shimla based Army Training Command (ARTRAC) on 25 June 2021.

He was briefed on a range of issues including strategic – military futures, doctrinal corrections, operational challenges and preparedness, technological infusion and training pedagogy.

General Naravane was apprised about the initiatives being undertaken to maximise the effectiveness of the Indian Army and the steps taken to make professional military education (PME) more contemporary and responsive to current challenges.

General Naravane also called on Governor Bandaru Dattatraya.

Later, the Army Chief and the President Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) interacted and honoured the Next of Kin of Sepoy Ankush, Sena Medal (Posthumous), who had made the supreme sacrifice during the Galwan standoff on the Northern borders in June 2020.