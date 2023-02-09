Nauni/Solan: With natural farming gaining momentum at the national level, the scientists of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni have been at the forefront of providing training to Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVKs) scientists from across the country on this environmentally friendly methodology.

The university scientists engaged in natural farming are acting as resource persons in various ICAR training for KVK scientists from across the country.

Recently, nodal officers of 38 KVKs including 19 from Rajasthan, 18 from Haryana, and one from Delhi took part in the two-day workshop ‘Out Scaling of Natural Farming through KVK’ at Jodhpur.

The workshop was inaugurated by Horticulture University Nauni Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel who shared his experience and expertise in natural farming.

Addressing the participants virtually Prof Chandel said that natural farming has opened new vistas in the field of agricultural research and development.

Earlier, the university had hosted a similar training for ATARI Zone I, Ludhiana where KVK professionals from Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu – Kashmir and Ladakh participated.