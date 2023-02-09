New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for CUET UG 2023 from February 9, 2023, onwards.

The announcement of the registration dates was made by UGC Chairman, Prof M Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle.

Announcement on CUET-UG: Online Submission of Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) – 2023] for Admission to Undergraduate Programmes will start tonight. Last date for submission of applications is 12 March 2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) February 9, 2023

Candidates can apply for CUET (UG) – 2023 through the “Online” mode only on the website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is March 12, 2023.

The announcement of the exam venue will be on April 30, 2023, and admit cards can be downloaded by candidates from the second week of May 2023 from the official website.

The CUET UG examination for undergraduate programs will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023.

The CUET (UG) – 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages. The examination will be conducted on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the number of Candidates and Subject choices.

Candidates can reach out to 011 – 40759000 / 011 – 69227700 or e-mail at [email protected] if they face any difficulty in applying for CUET UG 2023.