Shimla: Bringing laurels to Himachal Pradesh, Vipasha Srivastava from Shimla has secured the first rank in the All India entrance examination conducted for admission to the PhD programme in Mental Health and Rehabilitation at National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru. She has also been awarded an institute fellowship to support her doctoral research.

NIMHANS, which has been accorded the status of an Institute of National Importance by the Government of India, is regarded as the country’s premier institution in the fields of mental health and neurosciences.

Vipasha recently completed her M.Phil. in Clinical Psychology with distinction from the Department of Psychiatry at Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh. Earlier, she had also secured the top position in the All India entrance examination for admission to the M.Phil. programme.

She completed her B.A. (Honours) in Psychology from Panjab University and obtained her Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology from the University of Delhi. Her schooling was completed at Dayanand Public School and Loreto Convent School in Shimla.

Vipasha belongs to an academic family. Her father, Prof. Ajai Srivastava, retired from Himachal Pradesh University, while her mother, Mridula Srivastava, retired as Deputy General Manager from Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited.