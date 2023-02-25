Shimla: Recognising the contribution of SJVN in nation-building by executing and operating mega hydropower stations, the hydropower company has been adjusted CBIP Award for Best Performing Utility in Hydro Power Sector.

The Award will be presented by Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, R.K Singh on the occasion of CBIP Day on 3rd March 2023 at New Delhi.

Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN stated that as a result of the meticulously following annual plant maintenance schedule using the latest technology, both the power stations have generated more than 9000 million units during the last three years against the combined Design Energy of 8490 million units. At the same time, the Plant availability factor has also remained at more than 105% during this period.

SJVN is also undertaking High-Velocity Oxy Fuel (HVOF) Hard Coating of various underwater project components at State-of-Art in situ Hard Coating Facility established at NJHPS. This unique initiative has been implemented for the first time in India by SJVN.

Nand Lal Sharma further stated that the award also acknowledges environmental and socio-economic contributions made by these power stations in the project vicinity and the state of Himachal Pradesh. Rampur HPS is the largest hydropower station registered with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change as Clean Development Mechanism by any public sector organization in India.