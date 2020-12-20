Daily Recoveries outnumbering daily New Cases successively since last 33 days

New Delhi: Total of 20 persons have been found with the mutant variant of SARS- CoV-2 virus reported from UK. These include the six persons reported earlier (3 in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, 2 in CCMB, Hyderabad and 1 in NIV, Pune). 107 samples were tested in the 10 labs as indicated in the table below.

Government of India has constituted the INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) comprising 10 labs (NIBMG Kolkata, ILS Bhubaneswar, NIV Pune, CCS Pune, CCMB Hyderabad, CDFD Hyderabad, InSTEM Bengaluru, NIMHANS Bengaluru, IGIB Delhi, NCDC Delhi) for genome sequencing. The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the States for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to the INSACOG labs.

Daily recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases since last 33 days successively. In the last 24 hours, 20,549 persons were found to be COVID positive in the country. During the same period, 26,572 new recoveries were registered ensuring drop in the Active Caseload.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 98,34,141 today. This is the highest globally. The Recovery Rate has also reached nearly 96% (95.99%). The gap between recoveries and active cases is consistently widening (95,71,869).

India’s total Active Caseload of 2,62,272 consists of just 2.56% of India’s Total Positive Cases. The new recoveries have led to a net decline of 6,309 in the Total Active cases.

When compared globally, India’s Cases per million population are amongst the lowest in the world (7,423). Countries such as Russia, Italy UK, Brazil, France and USA have much higher cases per million population.