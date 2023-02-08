Shimla: Two month-long impasse between Adani Cement and Truck Operators refused to end as another meeting between cement company and truck operators remained inconclusive.

In a fresh meeting between office bearers of Truck Operators Cooperative Sabha Bilaspur (BDTS) and Adani Cement Company Group on Tuesday, the Adani Group proposed Rs 8.50 per ton per kilometre of cement freight. However, the truck operator union vehemently rejected the offer.

Perturbed over the attitude of the Cement Company, the Truck Operators Union announced that now they will charge Rs 12.04 instead of Rs 10.20 as freight, which they had agreed upon after the Chief Minister’s intervention.

Union has also announced to go ahead with the protest.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh had intervened to end the crisis and Union agreed to reduce the freight to Rs 10.20.

Meanwhile, Himachal Chief Minister showed concern over the stalemate between the Adani Company and the truck operator.

Assuring to fight for the rights of the truck operators the Chief Minister hoped to resolve the impasse soon.

Earlier, the Adani group had shut down both its cement plants at Darlaghat and Barmana over freight rates.

The Cement Company had asked truck operators to reduce the freights to Rs 6 per quintal per km and refused to make any revision terming the demands of the truck unions as highly ‘unreasonable and unacceptable”.