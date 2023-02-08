Shimla: Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla has extended the date of filling the online application forms for the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme till February 15.

An official notification has been issued by the university administration on Tuesday. Earlier the last date for filling the application form was February 7.

On January 11, the university issued a notification regarding admission to PhD through an entrance test for 24 departments including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science and Sociology.

Dean of Studies, Prof. Kulbhushan Chandel said that the date of the entrance test will be notified later on. He has advised the candidates to remain in touch with the university’s official website.