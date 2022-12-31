Truck Unions monopoly hitting the brand Himachal in terms of attracting investment: CII

Shimla: Amidst failing to reach a consensus to end the stalemate between cement plants management and truck unions to resume production at the Darlaghat and Barmana cement plants, voices against the truck unions have started to pour in.

Adani-owned cement plants have alleged unreasonably high freight rates behind the shutting down of the plants and now important Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has also jumped into the controversy and suggested newly appointed Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Sukhu to dispense with the truck unions in the state.

Earlier, the Una industries association also called for disbanding of truck unions in the state.

Himachal CII chairman Subodh Gupta has written to the Chief Minister and claimed that the truck unions are charging exorbitant freight rates from the industries.

“In some areas of the state the transportation rates were 30 to 40 per cent higher than the prevailing market rates,” Gupta claimed and also accused Unions of resorting to unfair trade practices such as illegally holding vehicles of the industry by force.

Voicing against the monopoly of truck unions, Gupta termed it a major bottleneck for the growth of the industry in the state as well and further claimed it for hitting the brand Himachal badly in terms of attracting investment.

Advocating competitive freight rates, the CII chairman pitches for giving industries a free hand to hire the trucks for transportation of material.