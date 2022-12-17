Shimla: Following the shutting down of the cement plants at Barmana (Bilaspur) and Darlaghat (Solan), the state Industries Department on Friday issued show-cause notices to the management for unilaterally deciding to close the cement plants.

“Cement plants management should have involved the local administration and informed the state government before shutting down the plants,” Director, Industries said to a leading English daily.

The Industries Department, in its notice, directed the management of the cement plants to explain, why action should not be initiated against the management for this unilateral decision.

Also Read: Ambuja and ACC cement plants shut operations

The notice also mentions that the land for the plant, mining lease and other infrastructure had been provided by the state government to facilitate operations.

Citing the reason of rising operational costs and high freight, Adani Group-owned Cement Plants on December 14 suddenly shut down the operations at both cement plants and asked their employees not to report for duty till further direction.

Chief Secretary RD Dhiman on Friday hold a meeting with officers of the Industries, Transport and Labour Departments to review the situation. He directed the Deputy Commissioners of Solan and Bilaspur to mediate to resolve the stalemate between the truck unions and the plant management.