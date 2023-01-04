Himachal Govt to form of Investment Bureau

Shimla: To woo investors and make Himachal Pradesh a preferred investment destination, newly appointed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed the Department of Industries to revamp its industrial policies and facilitation mechanism for investors in the State.

Top industries officers including Director Rakesh Kumar Prajapati and Additional Director Tilak Raj Sharma visited Punjab and observe the functioning of Invest Punjab. Invest Punjab is responsible to ensure a smooth transition of projects from the proposal stage to the implementation stage.

Invest Punjab work as a one-stop office for providing state-level regulatory clearances and approvals for fiscal incentives and ensures timebound resolution of challenges and supports in the quick grounding of investment in the State.

Rakesh Kumar Prajapati informed that the Department of Industries would submit its inputs based on Invest Punjab and other successful investment agencies in other States like Telangana and Rajasthan to the State government for considering the formation of an investment bureau in the State.