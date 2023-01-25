Shimla: Paving way for the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, the state government has reduced the number of wards of Shimla Municipal Corporation back to 34 from 41 through an Ordinance.

“In section 6 of Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, in clause (a), in the proviso, for the words “forty-one”, the words “thirty-four” shall be substituted,” the Ordinance stated.

In the wake of the Ordinance, delimitation of all affected wards now stands null and void.

The Jairam Thakur-led previous government had increased the number of wards from 34 to 41 a few months before the term of the last MC House expired in June 2022.

Perturbed over the delimitations of the ward, a Congress councillor of Nabha ward Simmi Nanda approached the court and following which elections of Shimla MC could not hold.