Shimla: Three tourists have been killed while one sustained injuries after a tempo they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge near Shimla.

The deceased have been identified as Amar (18) resident of Nagal, Punjab, Rajveer (16), a resident of Ludhiana and Krishan (30), a resident of Nangal while the injured has been identified as Lakhan (31), a resident of Nangal Punjab.

The accident took place on Monday night accident near Bhong village on the Shoghi-Mehli bypass when Krishan who was driving the vehicle lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a deep gorge, killing all three on the spot.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received the information and rescued the injured as well as recovered the dead bodies. The injured was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla where he is undergoing treatment. Postmortem of the deceased is also being conducted there.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed the report and said the investigation is ongoing.