Shimla: As many as 380 roads have been blocked during the last 24 hours after the state received a fresh spell of snowfall. Apart from this, as many as 109 distribution transformers and 19 water supply schemes have also been disrupted.

According to reports, as many as 182 roads have been blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, 68 in Shimla district, 53 in Kullu, 29 each in Mandi and Kinnaur,14 in Chamba, three in Sirmour and two in Kangra district.

Light to moderate snowfall occurred in the higher hills of the state during the last 24 hours. This includes the state’s capital Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Chopal and Khada Pathar in Shimla district. Light snowfall was also witnessed in Manali and the higher hills of Kinnaur, Chamba and Sirmour districts.

Director, State’s Meteorological Department Surender Paul said that snowfall in middle and higher hills and rainfall in lower hills and plains of the state is very likely to continue till January 26.

He said that the state will be receiving heavy snowfall and rainfall from January 23 onwards.