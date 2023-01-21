Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asked Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) to increase the power share of the state government in the upcoming power projects.

CM Sukhu, in a meeting with SJVN to management, assured all possible support to the SJVNL for developing infrastructure for upcoming power projects and increasing state government share up to 12 percent in upcoming solar power projects

The Government of Himachal Pradesh has received dividend of ₹ 2355 crore against the equity contribution of ₹ 1055 crore and 12 percent free power from Nathpa Jhakri and Rampur hydro power projects amounting to around ₹ 7000 crore so far. 22 per cent additional power at bus-bar rate from Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) amounting to about ₹ 4200 crore has also been obtained.

The SJVNL is coming up with five Solar Power Projects in Himachal Pradesh. Thaplan, Solar Power Project of 112.5 MW was being set up in district Una. In addition to this, 20 MW Solar Power Project Bhanjal and Kadh in Una district, 20 MW in Fatehpur in Kangra district, 30 MW Solar Power Project Kolar in Sirmaur district and 12.5 MW in Rajgir in district Kangra were under pre-construction stage.

The state Govt has decided to constitute a committee under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary to monitor the execution of these power projects to completed these projects within a stipulated time period.

CMD, SJVNL, Nand Lal Sharma briefed about various power projects of SJVNL being executed in Himachal Pradesh and apprised him about the progress of the Company. Nand Lal Sharma informed that the flagship Power Stations 1500 MW NJHPS & 412 MW Rampur HPS, both located in Himachal Pradesh are setting new records in energy generation.