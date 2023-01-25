New Delhi: Satwant Atwal Trivedi, ADGP has been awarded for prestigious President’s Police Medal for distinguished Services. Atwal is presently posted as ADGP (SVACB), Shimla.

Four police personnel DSP Rahul Sharma, Assist Commandant Junga Jitender Singh, Sub Inspector Inder Dutt, and Constable Susheel Kumar have been awarded the Police medal for meritorious services.

A total of 901 Police personnel have been awarded Police Medals on Republic Day, 2023. The police Medal for Gallantry has been awarded to 140, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to 93 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 668.