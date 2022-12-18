Shimla: Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri hold the review meetings of Jal Shakti and the Transport Department here today.

Senior officers of both departments participated in the meeting.

Agnihotri directed officers to perform their duties with full dedication and commitment. He asked for continuous efforts so that the welfare schemes of the state government were accessible to the people and all-around development of the state could be ensured.

In the review meeting of the Transport Department, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized on working with innovative ideas and putting their energy towards making the public transport facility more accessible.

Principal Secretary Transport R.D. Nazeem, Director Transport Anupam Kashyap, Managing Director Himachal Road Transport Corporation Sandeep Kumar, and other senior officers were present in the meeting.