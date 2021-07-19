With 163 recoveries on Monday, total active coronavirus cases have fallen below the 1000-mark in the state-first time since the peak of second wave of coronavirus.

Total active cases in Himachal now stands 969.

As many as 125 persons have tested positive for the virus on Monday. Out of these cases, as many as 61 have tasted positive in Chamba district, 17 in Mandi, 14 in Shimla, 11 in Kangra, nine in Bilaspur, six in Lahaul and Spiti, four in Una, two in Kullu and one in Hamirpur district.

With 248 active cases, Chamba district has the most active coronavirus cases followed by Mandi where active cases are 162. Shimla has 149 active cases, Kangra 142, Bilaspur 58, Solan 50, Kullu 48, Hamirpur 45, Una 29, Kinnaur 13, Lahaul-Spiti 10 and Sirmour five.

About 2,04,516 persons have tested positive for coronavirus every since the pandemic first broke out in the state. Out of these, as many as 2,00,036 have recovered while 3,491 succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, the possibility of third wave is looming over the state. Most of the prominent hill stations have become overcrowded ever since the government eased the restrictions, earlier this month. Lack of vaccination has also raised the concern amongst the people.

However, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had said that the state is fully prepared to deal with the possible third wave of the pandemic.