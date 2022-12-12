Shimla: Newly appointed Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu promised to work with complete transparency and have zero tolerance towards corruption.

Talking to the media after assuming charge at the Secretariat here today, Sukhu announced bringing in the Transparency Act. He said

“We will bring in the Transparency Act so that MLAs and other elected representatives will disclose their assets every year while also revealing the source of income.”

“Blueprint of the Transparency Act will be prepared soon so that the people get a corruption-free administration,” CM further added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was accorded a warm welcome by the employees of the H.P. Secretariat. Thousands of officers and officials of the Secretariat lined up in the queue to welcome the Chief Minister at the Main Gate.

People from different walks of life also congratulated Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on assuming the office of Chief Minister.

Later while interacting with the Members of HAS Officers Association, the Chief Minister urged them to work with renewed zeal, dedication and commitment to come up to the expectations of the people of the State.