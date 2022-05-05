Shimla: With only a few months to go for the State’s Legislative Assembly elections, newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Pratibha Singh on Thursday attacked the state and central government over rising inflation and unemployment.

While addressing the party workers at Chaura Maidan, Shimla, Pratibha Singh said that despite of double engine government, inflation and unemployment have skyrocketed in the state as well as the country and the government is least bothered about it

She said people are facing huge difficulties to meet their daily needs. Mandi MP Pratibha Singh said

“In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to provide employment to two crore people every year. According to his promise, at least 16 crore youth should have been employed in the last eight years, but in reality, the opposite has happened.”

She also hit out at Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led the state government over the mounting debt of the state. She said that the total debt of the state has exceeded Rs 65,000 crores and the present state government is planning to take more loans before the end of its current tenure.

She said that the BJP’s claim about the overall development of the state is completely bogus. She said that the BJP government is inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of works that were approved, initiated and completed during the tenure of the Congress-led state government

“Their own achievements are zero” she added.

“Any employee who raises their voice against the government is harassed. They are being transferred to remote areas and are forced to remain silent,” said Singh.

She promised to protect the interests of the employees and to provide financial benefits to them if voted into power.

Pratibha also promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme and said that all employees should get equal pensions.

She said that Congress will also protect the interests of outsourced employees and will resolve their issues when it will come to power. She promised regular recruitments in future and further assured to provide jobs on compassionate grounds when congress voted into power.