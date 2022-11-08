Nestled in the lap of the towering Himalayas, the Himachali regions of Shimla and Manali are a popular romantic gateway. The newlyweds can bond better with each other in these serene locales. The snow-clad mountain peaks, the awe-inspiring landscapes, several tourist attractions and activities, and pleasant and refreshing vibes make the place a wonderful destination for a honeymoon. Though Shimla is the prime venue, Manali with its stunning picture frames also captivates tourists.

So, whether you book Manali tour package or a Shimla tour package, you can cherish commendable and unforgettable memories with your partner. Make sure that it is from a trusted and experienced tour operator.

For your convenience, here is a list of 8 places to visit in Shimla and Manali to visit on your honeymoon:

The Ridge: The hub of all tourist activities in Shimla, it is well-connected to the major tourist spots, like Scandal Point and Mall Road. The photogenic wide-open road is dotted with shops restaurants, boutiques, and bars. Government functions and fairs are organized here. The Himachali film festival, folk dances, flower shows, live dance, music performances, ice skating, and food festival are some more events taking place here. You can click innumerable photographs with the backdrop of the snow-clad Himalayas. Gape at the Neo-Gothic buildings or buy some wooden crafts and exclusive artifacts. Come here during the famous Summer Festival held during April or May. Green Valley: Soak in the solitude and wonderful vistas of dense deodar and pine forests, and lush green hills. Since it is an offbeat location, you can unwind and feel fresh in the laid-back atmosphere of the peaceful surroundings. Breathe in the cool and fresh air. You can capture numerous postcard photos against this stunning background. Go for a morning drive, take a long stroll in the woods, and relish lip-smacking delicacies at the fine-dine restaurants. You can even spot wild animals like deer and yak. Drop by the amusement park for some thrilling rides and a fun-filled day out. Explore the local market too. Jakhoo Hill: Famous for the ancient Lord Hanuman Temple, Jakhoo Hill is the highest point of Shimla. The background of the verdant Shivalik mountains looks stunning. Covered with thick deodar trees, it has a serene and spectacular setting. You can see the world’s largest Hanuman statue, at a height of over 8000 feet. It is visible from most parts of Shimla. It is indeed, a wonderful spot, to escape city life. However, be aware of the menacing monkeys who can take away your belongings. You can take a pony ride, trek the natural trails, or hire a cab to reach the temple. Viceregal Lodge: You can enjoy the digression of the usual sightseeing spots in Shimla by visiting this historical landmark. Earlier the summer residence of the Indian Viceroy and a significant place for political meetings, it is now converted into the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies. Perched on Observatory Hill, it offers uninterrupted views of the surroundings. It is a mock-Tudor state mansion encircled by well-maintained gardens and rose plants. You can admire the Victorian-styled architecture and the colonial structure. Browse through the ancient articles and photographs of the British Era. Have some quick bites and a sip of a hot beverage in the on-site cafeteria. Solang Valley: En route to Rohtang Pass, you can stop at this scenic valley for some recreational activities and immaculate natural charm. Feast upon the majestic views and soothe your senses. Visit it during the winter for the snow-capped mountain views, and winter sports like skiing and ice skating. Indulge in paragliding, quad-biking, parachuting, horse-riding, zorbing, snowmobiling, and mini-jeep driving. The winter skiing festival is held every year. During the summers, you can watch the green trees dotting the landscape. Camp on the emerald meadows and soak in the pristine beauty. You can also trek to reach the valley, standing at an elevation of 2560 m. Manali Sanctuary: It is a picturesque wildlife park that should be a must-visit on your honeymoon trip. Come between 9 am and 6 pm, and explore the endemic flora and fauna of the place. Gape at the imposing deodar, pine, maple, horse chestnut, kail, deodar, and walnut trees. Spot animals like Indian Hare, striped hyena, chakor, snow pigeons, palm civets, goral, yellow-throated martens, brown bear, and Kashmir flying squirrels. The blazing red rhododendrons and the alpine trees and plants all over look spectacular. Situated on the banks of Manalsu Nallah with high cliffs in the background, its beauty is irresistible. Himalayan Nyingmapa Buddhist Temple: Another popular attraction in Manali is the pagoda-style Buddhist Gompa. The Tibetan-styled dome-shaped Chortens grave, is regarded as a holy place. Constructed in 1950, it offers a serene setting. The bright red-and-yellow colored wooden temple looks stunning. The vibrant murals, the prayer wheels, the Buddhist deer symbol, and the Dharma wheel are the features of this place. Admire the two-story tall principal Buddha statue. Several other Buddha statues and wall paintings showcase the life and principles of Buddha. You can witness the daily activities and prayer services of the monks. You can meditate and fill yourself with positivity. Jogini Falls: The 160 feet high waterfall is a well-known tourist venue in Manali. Admire the cleanliness, tranquility, and beauty of the place. You can take a 2 km trek from Vashisht Temple through the pine forests and apple orchards. The astounding view of the Beas River, Rohtang peaks, meadows, and several small brooks satiate a wanderlust soul. Capture the eye-catching natural scenes on the way. It is a great picnic spot where you can spend quality time together. From atop the enchanting falls, you can have a breathtaking view of the Manali valley. Visit it in the morning for the best results.

Thus, when you purchase a customizable Shimla tour package or a Manali tour package, you can have the best time on your honeymoon. It will be hassle-free and flexible. With discounts and offers, you can maximize your satisfaction. Before you select a programme, you should compare the quotes and services offered.

Not just these packages you can also enjoy Resorts in Pushkar at very affordable prices.