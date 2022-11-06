Shimla: BJP has promised Uniform Civil Code and 33 per cent reservation in government jobs if voted to power.

BJP national president GP Nadda released ‘The Sankalp Patra’ for the 12 November assembly elections here today. BJP promised eight lakh new jobs in the next five years and 30 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.

BJP also included farmers in its poll promises and assured to give additional Rs 3000 per year to farmers in addition to Rs 6000.

Promising better road connectivity, BJP promised all-weather metalled road connectivity to all villages in the state in the next five years

BJP also promised to resolve the discrepancies in the remuneration of government employees.