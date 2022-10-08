Shimla: Shimlites will no longer have to face water scarcity in the future as the town will be getting 24 hours tap water supply from 2025.

For this, Sutlej Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited’s (SJPNL) Board of Directors issued a tender worth Rs 683 crore to Suez India Limited for this project.

This project will be completed by 2025. According to this, 24 hours water supply will be ensured to the residents of Shimla.

This World Bank-funded project costs around 1800 crores and will be completed in three phases.

In the first phase, Rs 683 crores have been allocated for 24-hour water supply to Shimla, the second phase will have bulk water supply from Sutlej river to Shimla town while the third phase will include the extension of sewerage services to the areas within the periphery of the municipal corporation.

Furthermore, 70 per cent of the water pipes would be replaced and pipes of larger diameter would be installed in their place to ensure a 24-hour water supply. Also, 40 new storage tanks having a capacity of 50 lakh litres will be constructed at different places in the town, so that better allocation of water can be done in every area of the town.

Independent Director, SJPNL Dijvijay Chauhan said that work on bulk water supply has been started. He said that tenders for the extension of the sewerage system will be issued soon.

“SJPNL will also operate and maintain the water supply system in the town for the next 15 years” he added.

The town faces a shortage of water supply, especially during the summer season, causing inconveniences to local residents as well as tourists. Many areas of the town receive water for only a few hours after a gap of two-three days.