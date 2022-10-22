Shimla: Irked over witnessing a massive crowd during the nomination of former six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and MLA Vikramaditya Singh has made Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party has approached the election commission and has filed a complaint against Singh.

Calling him a habitual violator of the guidelines of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), BJP has requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take stern action against Singh.

In a complaint filed against Singh, BJP has alleged that Vikramaditya Singh while filing his nomination openly violated the MCC while filing his nomination on Friday. BJP has alleged that Singh filed his nomination with a large number of his supporters which is a clear violation of the code.

BJP has further alleged that Singh had done the same during the last by-elections. As per the complaint, Singh, at that time, had violated the directions of the commission as well as the model code of conduct by conducting late-night meetings beyond 10:00 pm during the campaign in the Kullu district

“BJP had filed a complaint at that time, but unfortunately no action was taken against him which has made him more confident,” said Dinesh Chauhan, State BJP Chunav Prakoshth.

Vikramaditya Singh who is a sitting MLA from Shimla (Rural) Constituency is once again contesting from the same and will be competing against BJP’s Ravi Mehta.