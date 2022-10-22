Shimla: Newly elected President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Mallikarjun Kharge, former Presidents Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the star campaigners of Congress in the state.

Congress on Saturday announced a list of 40-star campaigns that include Members of Parliament, Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and top leaders of the state.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition in Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, MLA former Deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot, Member of Rajya Sabha Mukul Wasnik and President of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Raj Babbar.

From Himachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Pratibha Singh, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, MLAs Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Vikramaditya Singh, Kaul Singh Thakur, Ram Lal Thakur, Asha Kumari and Rajinder Rana will be the star campaigners for the upcoming elections.

Former MP Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and Col Dhani Ram Shandil will also be campaigning for Congress in the state.

BJP has already announced 40-star campaigns that include Prime Minister Narendra Modi home minister Amit Shah BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.