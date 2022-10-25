Shimla: After days of speculation, Indian National Congress has finally announced Dr Parwinder Verma from the Hamirpur assembly constituency.

Verma’s candidature has been approved by the Central Election Committee of Congress party. His name has been announced on the final day of filing the nomination.

He will be competing against BJP candidate Narinder Kumar.

Before this, it was speculated that former BJP leader Ashish Sharma, who recently joined Congress in New Delhi will be the party’s candidate from the Hamirpur constituency. Sharma, who left BJP after being denied a ticket to contest in upcoming elections, joined Congress with the hopes of getting a ticket from the party. However, Congress workers as well as contenders for ticket from Hamirpur raised their voices against him and made it clear that Sharma should not be given the ticket to contest in the election. After this, Sharma decided to contest the elections as an independent candidate.

With this, Congress has announced all of its 68 candidates for the upcoming elections. Earlier, Congress had issued three lists of its candidates. In the first list, Congress had announced 46 candidates; in the second list, Congress had announced 17 candidates while in the third list, the party announced four candidates.

BJP and Aam Aadmi Party have already announced their 68 candidates. CPM is contesting 11 seats.