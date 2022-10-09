Shimla: Accusing the BJP-led state government of misusing government machinery in the state, Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh has demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) to announce the date of the Assembly elections.

Barely two months into the present government tenure, Jai Ram Thakur Government blatantly misusing government machinery for political gain, Mandi MP said in a statement on Saturday and demanded ECI to impose a model code of conduct.

Pratibha Singh accused BJP Govt of deploying government machinery to mobilise crowds in its political rallies and spending a huge amount of public money on the hospitality of Central ministers and BJP leaders.

She demanded Election Commission to take cognizance of the matter and stop the misuse of public money and government machinery.

Mandi MP also objected to using Amrit Mahotsav banners at government functions as it’s being funded through public money.